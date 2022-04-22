WATCH LIVE: Bidding underway for vacant four-bedroom house in Tipperary

Rossmore, Cashel, Tipperary, E25 CD99
A vacant detached four-bedroom house in Tipperary is currently up for auction for only €75,000 as part of BidX1's sale on April 22.
The property requires completion works and extends to approximately 195 sq. m (2,099 sq. ft).
The house has a guide price of €75,000.
Bidding is currently underway and a bid has been made already.
