Cheque of €3,000 presented to Suirhaven Cancer Care Centre at Upperchurch book launch

At the launch of the latest book by John G O'Dwyer, entitled 50 Best Easy to Moderate Irish Walks, a cheque for €3,000 was presented to Suirhaven cancer care centre, Thurles by committee members of the Autumn Charity Challenge event, which took place in Kerry last October.
Picture shows L/R: Brid Ryan Bourke (Charity Challenge Committee); Clare Bohan and Chrissie O'Meara (representing Suirhaven); Brid Hurley, Carmel Needham and Tina Bourke (all from the Charity Challenge Committee.
The mountain and walk leaders for the event were provided by Mid-Tipp Hillwalkers club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.