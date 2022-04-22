Search

22 Apr 2022

Tipperary school leader calls for inclusivity to help Ukrainian children settle in schools

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

The primary school system is standing in solidarity with families fleeing Ukraine, according to a national representative for school principals.
Tipperary Town-based Louise Tobin, Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School and Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN), said ensuring Ukrainian children were included and welcomed was crucial.
Louise Tobin, who was attending the INTO national conference in Killarney, said the school principals were pleased with the support from the Department of Education.
Schools that have between one and five Ukrainian children attending school will get an extra resource of 55 teaching hours between now and the end of the academic year.
“It is a help. This EAL (English as an Additional Language) support is a help because communication is the major issue,” said Louise Tobin. She explained that schools have to adapt as it was all very sudden and children were arriving into the system very quickly.
“It is all about inclusivity. We can only imagine what these children have seen, they have had to leave their homes with nothing and are separated from their fathers.
“We have to do all we can to support them in the school environment,” said Louise Tobin.
She said that as with the Covid pandemic schools reflected the challenges facing society.
CRISIS
“Now we have this crisis to deal with in the schools and we have to deal with it. The schools, the staff and the pupils, are doing everything they can to make the Ukrainian children feel welcome and safe.
“It is hugely emotional for them and we are trying our best to help them cope with the situation,” she added.

Gardaí probe break-ins in Clonmel and Fethard

