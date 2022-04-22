This weekend's soccer fixtures in Tipperary

SATURDAY, APRIL 23
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v Galbally United, 2:30pm M Coady, N Coughlan, M Corrigan
Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park, 2:30pm J Lyons
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 3pm J Lyons
Peake Villa v Cashel Town, 11am M Duffy
Division 1 Shield
St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin, 12pm M Corrigan
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town, 12pm M Jordan
Division 2 Shield
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Celtic v Mullinahone, 3pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm M Coady
St Nicholas v Kilsheelan United, 3pm E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm P Keane
Powerstown v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Peter O’Reilly Cup semi final
Moyglass United v Clerihan, 12pm P Keane
