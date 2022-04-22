Search

22 Apr 2022

Rock of Cashel lighting up in green on May 1 for World Lyme Day

Katie Quigley from Newport is helping to raise awareness about this debilitating disease

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Rock of Cashel is lighting up in green on May 1 for World Lyme Day.


May is Lyme disease awareness month. Lyme disease is the fastest growing vector borne disease in Northern Europe and is spread by the bite of an infected tick.


For World Lyme Day on May 1, the Helmsley Building in New York City along with Niagara Falls will also be lighting up in green.


Katie Quigley from Newport in north Tipperary is leading the way in raising awareness for this debilitating disease.


“I was bitten by a tick over three years ago. I was not aware that you could get lyme disease in Ireland. The only doctor treating this disease in Ireland estimates that 2,500 people develop Lyme Disease due to a tick bite each year in Ireland.


“I have also written a blog about my journey and to help raise awareness. Please consider raising awareness and highlighting what the Rock of Cashel have so kindly agreed to do.


“You could save someone's life and it's not only adults who are at risk many children suffer from this horrendous disease,” added Katie.

News

