22 Apr 2022

All the upcoming GAA club fixtures in Tipperary

22 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, APRIL 22
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Division 5 - Group 3 Round 3
Páirc na nEalaí, Carrick, 19:00, Carrick Swan V Boherlahan Dualla
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1 Round 3
Grangemockler/Ballyneale, 19:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ardfinnan
County Football League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 3
Emly, 19:15, Emly V Clerihan
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1 Round 3
New Inn, 20:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Rockwell Rovers
County Football League - Division 3 - Group 1 Round 3
Cappawhite, 20:00, Cappawhite V St Patrick's
County Football League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 3
Newcastle, 20:00, Newcastle V Fethard

SATURDAY, APRIL 23
County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds Round 3
Bansha, 16:30, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Ballina
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 3
Cahir, 18:00, Cahir V Moyle Rovers
County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds Round 3
Golden, 18:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel Óg
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1 Round 3
Killenaule, 18:30, Killenaule V Ballyporeen
County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds Round 3
Castleiney, 18:45, Loughmore- Castleiney V Fethard
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield, 19:00, Clonmel Commercials V Aherlow
County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2 Round 4
Kilcolman, 17:00, Burgess V Lorrha-Dorrha


SUNDAY, APRIL 24
County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 3
Mullinahone, 10:30, Mullinahone V Upperchurch-Drombane
County Football League - Division 1 - Group 2 Round 3
Templemore, 11:00, JK Brackens V Arravale Rovers
County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2 Round 4
Cappawhite, 11:00, Shannon Rovers V Cappawhite


TUESDAY, APRIL 26
County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1 Round 4
Borrisoleigh, 19:00, Borris-Ileigh V Nenagh Éire Óg

