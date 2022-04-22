Three men travelling in Tipperary during Covid 'were coming from birthday party'

Three men who were coming from a family gathering breached Covid-19 travel regulations, Nenagh District Court was told.

Fintan Marshall of O’Callaghan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick; Christopher Marshall of 16 Glennon Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, and William Keenan of 12 Dolment Terrace, Balbutcher Lane, Dublin 11, pleaded to the offence at Dunkerrin on February 17, 2021, at a time when there was a 5km travel restriction in place.



The court heard the car they were travelling in was observed speeding by a garda on the M7 but the garda lost sight of the vehicle. However, it was later found at Dunkerrin.

The three admitted they had been at a birthday party in Limerick.

Their solicitor Johnny Spencer said that Christopher Marshal had travelled to Limerick to be at his grandchild’s birthday party.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that they had been driving at a time when a lot of people didn’t meet their families in the interest of the common good.

She ordered all three to pay €250 each to the court poor box before July 8, and said if they did do that she would strike the matter out.