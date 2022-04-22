Presentation Thurles to host musical evening
Wednesday, May 11 – Save the date, everybody! Presentation Secondary School Thurles presents a Musical Evening.
We have a riveting showcase of talent on display with beautiful performances of many renowned and much-loved musicals from our students.
It will take place in our school’s Assembly Hall, and it will be a ticket-only event. Tickets can be booked in advance and will be available for purchase in our school after the Easter break.
Ticket numbers are limited, so book early to guarantee your seat. Check out our social media pages for further updates.
Our present, future and past pupils, we would love to see you there!
