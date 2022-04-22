First for Cashel as the town hosts young Europeans

Cashel Friends of Europe will host a LYCEUM event of the EU Charter Of Rural Communities from April 28 May 1 next on behalf of Tipperary County Council.



Young people aged between 18 to 30 will visit Cashel from nine different EU countries.

They will be welcomed by families who will provide an authentic picture of life in Tipperary.



A full programme of events is planned for the weekend. which will include a series of workshops on Community Involvement in local decision making, visits to the Rock of Cashel, a hands on hurling experience and a cultural afternoon at Bru Boru.



EU on The Plaza will run on the Saturday afternoon in conjunction with the Cashel Arts Fest, who will host a town centre farmers market, with music from St. Patrick’s Brass Band and the Dermot O’Hurley Pipe Band.



The European delegates will be officially welcomed to the town at the Plaza event at 4pm on Saturday.

Seán Laffey, the EU Charter of European Communities Ireland Communications officer thanked the EU and Tipperary County Council for generously funding this weekend.



He said “It’s a landmark gathering, it’s the first one in Europe that has been organised since the pandemic put a stop to Charter meetings. Things are up and running again and we will be sending groups from Cashel to meetings in Holland in May and Spain in July.”