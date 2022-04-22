Video of man getting tip for horse racing in Clonmel while commentating on match goes viral

CREDIT: fionncusack22 on TikTok
A TikTok video of a man getting a tip for a horse racing in Clonmel while commentating on a Junior County Final has gone viral.
During the video, the man can be heard saying "that's sound" and "I'll give them a ring...I know, I know, ya, but sure he'll have a good chance", while a match is going on.
The man is supposed to be commentating but is actually on the phone getting the tip. He is decent enough to share the tip too with viewers.
He finishes the call and says: "Alan Lavin is on the ball again now...I'm after getting a tip for a horse. Native Scout in Clonmel, would you believe it, off the bauld Tom Mulhearne. Anyways, the ball kicked in..."
The video says the commentary is from a 2004 match.
tipperarylive.ie can confirm that Native Scout did come first in a race in Clonmel but in 2001 on November 15. The mount also came 12th in Clonmel on November 1, 2000.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
@fionncusack22 Madeira Manchester Madrid Turin and Manchester again . Tulsk Kilmore Strokestown Elphin and Tulsk again #WreathedinMaroon ♬ оригинальный звук - Songs in English
