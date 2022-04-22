Two changes on Tipperary team for crunch Munster hurling championship clash with Clare

Dan McCormack has been called into the Tipperary senior hurling team for Sunday's match against Clare
Manager Colm Bonnar has named the Tipperary team to face Clare in the second round of the Munster senior hurling championship at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday (2pm).
There are two changes to the starting fifteen from the team that lost to Waterford, with Dan McCormack and John McGrath replacing Alan Flynn and the injured Conor Bowe.
The team is -
1
Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha
2
Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
3
James Quigley
Kiladangan
4
Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs
5
Dillon Quirke
Clonoulty Rossmore
6
Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
7
Seamus Kennedy
St Mary's
8
Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
9
Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
10
Jason Forde
Silvermines
11
Noel McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney
12
Michael Breen
Ballina
13
Jake Morris
Nenagh Eire Óg
14
Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash
15
John McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney
Substitutes:
16
Barry Hogan
Kiladangan
17
Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs
18
Robert Byrne
Portroe
19
Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
20
Alan Flynn
Kiladangan
21
Paul Flynn
Kiladangan
22
Enda Heffernan
Clonoulty Rossmore
23
Patrick Maher
Lorrha Dorrha
24
Brian McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney
25
Gearoid O'Connor
Moyne Templetuohy
26
Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
