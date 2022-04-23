Tipperary community take pride in their local playground
On Wednesday evening, a sizable group of people, including committee members and local residents, came together at the playground to tidy it up, to do some weeding and make sure that everything was in proper order.
Once that was completed, and because we knew that the insurance was in place, it was decided on the spot that the newly renovated Playground should be opened the following morning in good time for Easter.
It is up to us all now to ensure that no damage is done to this beautiful facility in the future.
