Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 23

Tipperary deaths and funerals
John (Jack) O'Brien
Galty Saw Mill , Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Tipperary
At Waterford Regional Hospital, John (Jack), deeply regretted by his loving brothers Billy and Brendan, nephew William, niece in-law Roxanne, close friend Margaret Quigg, grandnephews,grandniece's, cousin Linda and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May he Rest In Peace.
Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on this Sunday 24th April, from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am at the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen, Funeral afterwards to Kilphelan Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.church services.TV Ballyporeen.
Judd Choppin
38 Gleann Glas, Roscrea, Tipperary
Deeply regretted by his loving partner Lisa, son Jordan, daughters Lauren and Amie, grand-daughter Lyla-Grace, his parents June and Rob, brother John, sister Dawn, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends. RIP.
Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm (prayers at 6.30pm). Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3.00pm.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie
Cremation Service can be viewed on (web address to follow).
