Cloughjordan welcome new Fianna Fáil Local Area Representative
Congratulations to Ryan O'Meara, Kyle, Cloughjordan, who has been appointed by Fianna Fáil as the Local Area Representative for the Nenagh, Borrisokane and Lower Ormond areas comprising the Nenagh Local Electoral Area.
Ryan currently works as Deputy Jackie Cahill's Parliamentary Assistant.
