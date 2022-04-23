‘Raw sewage’ flowing into the River Suir in Thurles

The Riverwalk in Thurles
Raw sewage is flowing into the River Suir along the extended Riverwalk area of Thurles, last Thursday’s Thurles Municipal District meeting heard.
Councillor Jim Ryan said there is “raw sewage” being discharged from a pipe owned by the County Council into the River Suir by the back of the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre.
The area has been recently enhanced into a walkway. “The pictures I received show raw sewage flowing into the river from this pipe.”
He had raised it previously and “Irish Water were blamed for it,” he said.
“It’s causing pollution, and we need to put pressure on Irish Water to get the situation resolved. I have the pictures to prove it. It’s disgusting.
“This is around the back of the shopping centre where a lovely new walkway has been constructed and resurfaced recently. To see this happening, it’s a disgrace.”
