24 Apr 2022

Cloughjordan Heritage book to be launched at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum next week

The Thomas MacDonagh Heritage Centre in Cloughjordan

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Volume X1 of Cloughjordan Heritage will be launched in the MacDonagh Museum at 8.15pm on Friday, April 29.

Eamon O'Shea, the former Kilruane MacDonaghs and Tipperary hurler and former Tipperary coach/ manager, will perform the official launch.

Articles featured in the book include the account of the death from starvation of a young boy, Patrick Hayden, in Kyle during The Famine; the story of Lord Norbury, known as The Hanging Judge, who was from Beechwood, Kilruane; the story of the Cleary family from Kilrea; a profile of Andy Whelan; the story of Constable John Cantlon who lost his life in the Modreeny Ambush; an account of the first North Tipperary hurling final played in Knocknacree in 1902 and the story of Handball activities in various areas of the parish.

