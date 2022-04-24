Trees in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles, 'need to be cut'

The entrance to St Patrick's Cemetery in Thurles
Councillor Jim Ryan said there are trees in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Thurles which are overhanging graves.
Leaves and branches and bird foul are falling on the graves causing distress to families. They are pruned but grow back again.
“Some of these trees need to be removed,” he said. “I know two people who approached me, causing them huge upset. It costs them big money every year to get people in.” In storms, branches and trees fall down causing huge damage to headstones, added Cllr Ryan.
Management said they would refer the issue to the Environment Section’s Ruairí Boland.
