'Carrot and stick' approach needed to tackle dereliction in Thurles

Thurles town centre
Councillor Seamus Hanafin said it’s hard to see any progress happening with derelict sites in Thurles.
A “carrot and stick” approach should be adopted in relation to site owners, he said. Those owners who do want to renovate should be encouraged, while those who don’t, should be penalised.
“We’ve had issues with banks in Thurles who have had liens on properties, and they simply can’t be progressed, becoming eyesores, with rubbish and fire hazards. It’s ultimately the responsibility of the Council, to help people who want to deal with it and penalise those who don’t.”
On derelict sites, the council has had “numerous successes in Thurles” but it is difficult to determine ownership, and in terms of engaging with banks, said Director of Services Marion O’Neill. “It is a long drawn out process. There are two people dedicated to this,” said Ms O’Neill.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.