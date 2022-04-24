Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 24

Edward (Ned) Ryan

Vallombrosa, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary / Hollyford, Tipperary / Kilmacanogue, Wicklow

Edward (Ned) Ryan, Vallombrosa, Kilmacomma, Clonmel & formerly of Hollyford, Co. Tipperary. 22nd April 2022 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lillie (nee O’Toole).

Sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Nick, Owen, Breda, Ned, Mary and John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ned Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Ned’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, on Wednesday at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Mochonog’s Churchyard in Kilmacanogue Village, Co. Wicklow at 2.30pm approx.

Julie Lesley Pressey

Suttonrath, Cahir, Tipperary

Julie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband Colin, sons Mark and Graham, his partner Louisa, brother Chris, grandchildren Helen, Matthew, Emily and Feaye, step-grandaughter Grace, extended family and friends.

Julie's farewell service will take place on Wednesday April 27th in Kilcommon Cemetery Cahir at 2.00pm. You may use the link below to offer your condolences to the Pressey family.

May She Rest In Peace

Patrick (Paddy) O'BRIEN

Johnswell Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballylooby, Tipperary

The death has occurred of

Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien

"Copper Beech", Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of

Kilroe, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Paddy passed away peacefully on 23rd April, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. He will be deeply missed by his partner Margaret, sons Walter, Dermot and Cathal, daughters Breda and Aisling, sons-in-law Paul and Gerald, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Marie, brothers Bill, John, Jim and Mike, sisters Nellie and Nora, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and many friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at "Copper Beech" (R95 V6 2W) on Monday (25th April) from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to Ballylooby Cemetery, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, arriving for 1.30 approx.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed at

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

https://www.cancer.ie/

Breda Murray (née Nolan)

Golf Club Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Murray (nee Nolan)

Golf Club Road, Tipperary Town

and late of Limerick City

April 22nd 2022

Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Michael, children Pat, Jon, Steven, brother Pat, her three grandchildren, Sarah Jane, Sophie and Emma, daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Breda will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday 25th 2022 and private cremation to follow.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

House strictly private.

Kathleen (Catherine) Moloney (née McBride)

Skerries, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (Catherine) Moloney (née McBride) Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (late of Skerries Co. Dublin). Passed away, suddenly, but peacefully, on April 21st 2022, in the loving care of the staff in Rush Nursing Home, Rush, County Dublin. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Sean and Niamh, mother-in-law of Clare and Ronan and grandmother of her cherished grandchildren Lorna, Hannah and Brendan. Predeceased by her sister Maura, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty, Peggy and Carmel, brothers Jim and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her wide circle of close friends.

"I will proclaim your love in the morning and your truth in the watches of the night" (Psalm 91).

Full funeral arrangements will follow on Monday late afternoon.

Michael Kirwan

Marian Court, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Kirwan, Marian Court, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly St Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel and London.

Michael passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning. Pre-deceased by his sister Mai (Moroney) he will be sadly missed by his sisters Winnie (Hickey) and Kitty (O'Dwyer), brother John, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private cremation ceremony will take place on Monday at 1.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Those who cannot attend can watch live via The Island Crematorium Website at www.islandcrematorium.ie. Family flowers only please.

James KINGSTON

Dublin 4, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

KINGSTON, James (Dublin 4 and late of Tipperary) April 18th 2022 (unexpectedly) at home. Beloved partner of Freddie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Jim and Anne, brothers Marc and David, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Funeral service will take place at 11.00 am. in the Ed Burke Theatre, the Arts Block in Trinity College Dublin on Wednesday April 27th. Family flowers only please.

Michael Flanagan

Thomond Place, Nenagh, Tipperary / Limerick

The death has occurred of Michael Flanagan, Thomond Place, Nenagh and late of Limerick on April 22nd in the loving care of The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co. Clare. Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty and infant son Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving children, daughter Shirley, sons Billy, Declan and Colum, grandchildren Nicole, Ben, Chloe and Jonathan, son-in-law Malcolm and daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters Annette, Margie, brothers Connie, Eamon, Maurice, beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends in Limerick, Nenagh and Clare.

Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday 25th April from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 2.15pm on Tuesday 26th for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm. Burial to follow in Mount St Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.

Phyllis Scally (née Slater)

Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Philadelphia, USA. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Leroy and Mary. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Eugene, sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousin Judy, relatives, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 26th April from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Wednesday 27th April at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Service can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/hugh-ryans

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Bridget (Girlie) Ryan (née Ryan)

Moneygall, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

The death has occurred of Bridget (Girlie) Ryan (nee Ryan), Springfield, Moneygall and late of Moneygall P.O. April 23rd 2022 peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Ena and her parents Paddy and Ann Ryan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary Gibson, Cloughjordan, sons Padraig, Micheal, Sean and Noel, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Deirde, Marian and Helena and her adored 12 grandchildren, great grandchild Jack, sisters Patricia Guest and Josie Fitzpatrick, Portlaoise, brother-in-law Ned, sisters-in-law Joan and Alice, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Donovan’s Funeral Home, Moneygall, on Tuesday evening from 5pm removal at 8pm to Moneygall Church, to arrive at 8.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in Cloughjordan Church grounds. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stewards Care, Palmerstown Disability Services and Support Organisation. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Dunkerrin Parish facebook page.

Chris O'Beirne (née Ryan)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Mountbellew, Galway / Cashel, Tipperary / Waterville, Kerry

CHRIS O’BEIRNE (née Ryan) 23rd. April 2022. Rathfarnham, Dublin, Mountbellew, Co Galway, Waterville, Co. Kerry and formerly Cashel Co Tipperary. Peacefully in the company of her loving daughters while in the tender care of the staff at Simpson’s Hospital Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ray, sisters Kathleen and Mary and her brother John. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her daughters Elizabeth, Denise and Niamh, sons-in-law John and Stephen, treasured grandchildren Conor and Jack, Conor’s wife Michelle and Jack’s fiancée Rachel, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dilis.

Chris will repose at home on Tuesday evening, 26th April from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 27th April at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who cannot attend the Mass may view it at https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/

Ann Cashin (Spencer)

39 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her parents Charlie and Kit and sister Frances.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala and Val, brothers Ron and Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

JULIA BEVANS (née DUGGAN)

Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Late of Corville Road Roscrea. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital on 24th April 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents Martin & Mary. Sisters Maura & Eileen, brothers Seamus & Eamon. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and cherished family Noreen Cunniffe, Mary Aitken, Michael and Pauline. Grandchildren Sarah, Conor, Alannah, Evan, Ava, Jack, Emma and Julianna. Sister Margaret Ryan, sons in law Tom & Andrew, daughter in law Maria, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Julia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh this Tuesday from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to arrive at Ballinree Church at 8.30 o’c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’c. Livestream of her mass can be viewed on the .

https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.