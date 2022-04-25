Stunning Tipp property - boasting a tennis court and private harbour - on sale for almost €3m

Slevoir House,Terryglass,Nenagh,Co. Tipperary,E45 TR76
A stunning Tipperary property - boasting a tennis court - is on sale for €2,950,000.
Special features include approximately 1.4km of lake frontage onto Lough Derg, majestic views over Lough Derg, private harbour, within the scenic village of Terryglass, approximately 48ha(119acres), stable yard and coach houses to south built around the courtyard
Walled garden with orchard, guest lodge, tennis court, mature trees giving privacy and shelter, well-maintained lawns surrounding the house.
Designed by John McCurdy - the architect of Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel.
He chose the Italianate style, modelled on Renaissance architecture, which had become popular after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert built their Isle of Wight retreat, Osborne House, in that manner.
