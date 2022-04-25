Irish Water is repairing a pump in Cashel today

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a pump that failed in Cashel.
The Deerpark Road, Rockview, Ashwells Hill, Upper Caiseal na Ri and surrounding areas are expected to be affected.
Repair works are being carried out between 11am and 3pm today, Monday, April 25.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
