Keep in Moving Challenge in Tipperary this weekend to benefit sports and charities

The Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Clubhouse located in the village of Golden in west Tipperary.
Keep it Moving Challenge
Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club and Kilfeacle & District RFC will host their annual ‘Keep it Moving Challenge’ on this Saturday, April 30 for 24 hours
All proceeds will be divided equally between Scoil Chormaic, Cashel, Circle of Friends Tipperary, Kilfeacle & District RFC and Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club
A gofundme page is set up for this event and all donations welcome
All info on Golden Kilfeacle GAA Facebook page.
