Junior C county final raises significant funds for North Tipperary Hospice

Brendan Meagher (L/C Chairperson), Orla DeLoughrey (Hospice), Paddy Heffernan (Hospice), Art Flannery (Kildangan Chairperson), Paul Fogarty (Kiladangan Vice Chairperson).
Kiladangan and Loughmore Castleiney GAA club's presented their fundraising effort to the North Tipperary Hospice last week, after raising significant money in last year's Junior C Hurling finals.
The finalists donated the gate receipts from last year’s Junior C County Finals to the hospice, after large crowds attended the exhibition games which were played late last year which raised over €3,500.
