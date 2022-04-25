Celebrating Joe Dolan in Fethard

A big night of nostalgia, fun and dancing will take place in Fethard Ballroom on Saturday April 30 at 8pm.

A great night is in store when the original Joe Dolan band will arrive to put on their spectacular show - Remembering Joe.

Throughout his singing career his energetic and charismatic stage performances thrilled audiences throughout the world.

This is the story of Joe Dolan in words and music from his first hit in 1964 The Answer To Everything, through the 70’s with hits such as I Need You and Sweet Little Rock n Roller, the 80’s with More and More, It’s You, It’s You, It’s You’ and Goodbye Venice Goodbye, the 90’s with The Universal’ and into the new century with O Holy Night. Hit after hit right through an amazing career.

Joe’s brother Ben shared the stage with his younger brother for 47 fun-filled years. Who better than Ben to tell the stories behind Joe’s songs, and highlight Joe’s successful singing career.

The Show features Ben’s daughter Sandra, sons Ray and Adrian and members of The original Joe Dolan backing band.

‘No Show Like A Joe Show’ was the catchphrase used to describe Joe’s live shows and how they used to put people in a happy mood - Remembering Joe hopes to do the same and have you singing along to all those famous hits!

“It’s been a long two years since we played in Fethard, we look forward to getting back to what we love doing – entertaining. We look forward seeing all our friends again at Fethard Ballroom, where Joe and myself played many shows down through the years” said Ben Dolan.