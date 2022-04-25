Busy days at Cahir Park AFC - Soccer Sisters Camp a great success

Youths & Juniors - Cahir Park Juniors travelled to Scart to play Vee Rovers last Sunday needing a win to stay in the Premier division. Unfortunately neither side could make a break through with defences on top resulting in a scoreless draw and seeing Cahir Pak relegated to Division 1. The lads still have a Tipp Cup Quarter Final to look forward to this season.

Cahir Park Youths were defeated 4-2 away to Cullen/Lattin.

Both our Under 14 Premier Boys & Girls teams recorded wins last weekend with our under 16s & 14 B team defeated. Keep an eye on the TSSDL website & club social media pages for Fixtures.

Well done to Cahir Park players David Halpin, Patrick McDonagh, Jack Owens, Oisin Power and Mark Flanagan who played on the U15 TSSDL team who beat Clare last Sunday 6-1.

Busy week for Facilities - A busy week at Cahir Park facilities saw us host the FAI Soccer Sisters Camp, Irish Amputee Training Squad, Munster Football For All Training and South East Regional Development Matches. Well done to all and thanks for availing of our facilities.

These young girls were all smiles for photographer Maria Taylor at the Soccer Sisters Easter Camp in Cahir Park AFC last week



Aviva Soccer Sisters Camp - A fun Camp for Girls aged 6-14 years took place all last week at Cahir Park and was blessed with Easter sunshine. There were over 45 children and everyone had great fun participating in the popular FAI Camp.

Cahir Park 50/50 Draw – Last Friday the 50/50 Draw took place live in Cahir Park AFC. The lucky winner of a jackpot of €350 was Ger Hawkins. Well done to Ger, a very popular winner! Thanks once again to all sponsors, sellers & everyone who buys tickets for your continued support. Don’t forget Tickets can be purchased online or through local businesses.