Inch National School launch Sponsor a Square campaign
Inch National School has launched a fundraising initiative entitled: Sponsor a Square.
Win fantastic prizes including a top prize of €600 by entering Inch National School’s fundraiser.
Simply Sponsor a Square of the new all-weather play area for €10 to be in with a chance to win great prizes. Every square sponsored is entered into the Prize Draw on May 15.
Help support this fantastic initiative as they strive to achieve a physically educated and active school community.
This new facility will greatly enhance the children’s physical & mental development as it provides an outdoor play area suitable for all seasons!
Sponsor your square today and get in the draw. https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/InchNSSponsorASquare Tickets are also available at Moloney’s XL shop in the Ragg, from Inch NS and also from the parents’ fundraising committee.
The school would like to thank its amazing sponsors who have very generously sponsored the prizes. Any other local business that would like to sponsor or donate please contact Padraig Butler, Eamonn Long or Niamh Lillis.
