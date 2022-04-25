World championship success for Newcastle dancers

The McGrath School of Irish Dance from south Tipperary exceeded all expectations at their very first world championships in Belfast recently.
MEDALS GALORE
Their ceilí teams and soloist Caelainn McGrath all recalling in incredible competitions and bringing home world recall medals galore to Tipperary.
TEACHER
Well done to all the McGrath School students and their teacher, Kathy McGrath for this fantastic achievement.
