Tipperary clubs have received over €7 million in Sports Capital Grants, which was 23% of Munster’s total grant allocation it has been revealed.
Under the Sports Capital Programme, capital grant allocations were announced in February, and the appeals process is underway, it’s now time to reflect on whether the grant allocations really did achieve what it set out to do.
In total, €144 million was allocated to almost 1,900 applications with €6 million kept in reserve for the appeals process. This represents the largest investment in local sport through the programme and far surpasses the previous allocations in 2019 of approximately €55million for regional and local capital projects.
