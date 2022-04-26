Revealed: Planning application lodged for change of use of a car showroom in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for the change of use of a car showroom to a warehouse with trade counters selling building-related products principally to trade.

Geared Up Limited has made the application with a development address at: Former Car Showroom, Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel.

The application includes:

*Internally, the construction of two trade counters (one for general use and one for specialist use) and an internal; security wall behind the glazed façade. Other minor alterations.

*There will be a single entrance to the trade counter making use of the existing showroom entrance.

*Externally the inclusion of a mechanical plant area at the rear (north side) of the building.

*Also, rearrangement of parking spaces immediately to the east of the unit.

*All signage including LED downlighter on the main sign at the entrance to the proposed trade counters.

*All ancillary works related to the development.

Tipperary County Council have until June 13 to make a decision.