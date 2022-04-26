Thurles Darkness into Light is launched by local lady Una Healy

The Darkness Into Light 5k Run/Walk for Pieta House is fast approaching and takes place in the early hours of Saturday, May 7, starting at The Dome at FBD Semple Stadium, on a 5km route around Thurles, while the dawn is breaking.



The DIL Committee were thrilled to meet with local superstar, Una Healy, last week, who continues to give great support to help spread the word for this fantastic event.



“We have listened to much constructive feedback over recent years and we’re making some improvements, including live music provided by a sizeable Ursuline chamber choir, so this year’s event is not to be missed,” says Chairman Jonathan Gleeson.



Registrations numbers so far are looking good and don’t forget, you can get involved in three ways:

1. Sign up for the physical walk. 2. “Take part in your own way” and share your sunrise moment with family, friends or colleagues. 3. Take part in the Darkness Into Light Challenge – when you select this option, Pieta House waive the sign-up fee for anyone who pledges to fundraise €200.



Remember that no matter how you choose to take part this year, you’ll be giving the gift of hope to those in your community in suicidal crisis, or self-harming.



The DIL Committee would like to thank FBD, who have been a very generous sponsor this year, to photographer, Debbie Hickey, and to Joan Butler of the Ursuline Secondary School who has formed an amazing choir with appropriate pieces for the event.



Further details can be found and you can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie

For more updates or if you wish to contact us, you can through Facebook, (search DarknessIntoLightThurles), Instagram @dilthurles or email dilthurles@gmail.com.

We look forward to greeting you on May 7!