Derelict two-bedroom house in Tipperary up for sale AGAIN during worldwide online auction

Ballyhea North (Folio TY46383F), Ballina, Tipperary.
A derelict detached two-bedroom house in Tipperary that failed to sell for an asking price of only €80,000 as part of BidX1's online auction on April 22 is being put up for auction again on April 27.
The house is located approximately 5.3km from Ballina town centre and extends to approximately 50 sq. m (538 sq. ft) on a site area extending to approximately 0.93 hectares (2.3 acres).
The property is a vacant possession.
