Ciara Walsh from Tipperary Town at President's Access Scholar Awards ceremony in UL

Award recipient Ciara Walsh from Tipperary Town pictured with Professor Kerstin Mey, President of the University of Limerick at President’s Access Scholar Awards ceremony which took place at Plassey House, University of Limerick (UL).
