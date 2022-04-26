Search

26 Apr 2022

Health Minister had no recollection of commitment to restore 22 respite beds in Tipperary

This week's Yesteryears in the Tipperary Star - on shelves from Wednesday

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star on April 26, 2012, was a story about Health Minister James Reilly who claimed that he had no recollection of making a commitment to restore the 22 respite beds to the Community Hospital of the Assumption just over five months ago at the time.

The under fire Fine Gael Minister committed to restoring the respite beds when a delegation from the constituency met him just before Christmas.

He even named the date - the end of January 2012 - in the presence of the three North Tipperary TDs.

But the General Practitioner reneged on the promise saying he cannot recall giving the commitment and 500 people on the respite waiting list must continue to suffer.

Also making the front page was a story about Ballingarry priest Fr Michael Kelly, who fled his Californian Diocese after he was found liable in a sex abuse action, and had not made any contact with St Patrick’s College in Thurles, where he was ordained.

College President Fr Tom Fogarty told the Tipperary Star that week: “He is not staying in St Patrick’s College. He has made no contact with the college. We have not seen or heard from him.”

In other news, Thurles Town’s Cllr Gerard O’Brien tendered his resignation as a public representative having been appointed State Solicitor for North Tipperary.

The move sparked a flurry of activity amongst political activists in the Cathedral Town as a replacement for Cllr O’Brien (Fianna Fáil) was sought.

Cllr O’Brien, who was elected for the first time at the previous election, told the Tipperary Star that he was sorry not to be able to see out his term of office on the council.

However, he took up the position of State Solicitor immediately and since there would be something of a conflict of interest, he had no option but to step down.

Meanwhile, gardaí were investigating a single vehicle fatal road accident which occurred on the M8 near Cahir.

The driver, a 32-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

