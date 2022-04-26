Nenagh to host Alzheimers Tea Day

Nenagh and Ballina/Killaloe Dementia Café are hosting an Alzheimer Tea Day event on Thursday May 5th.
The fundraising effort will take place in Tyone Community Centre Nenagh (Eircode E45 FC94, on Ormond drive beside Nenagh Hospital) from 11am 1pm and the organisers are encouraging the public to support the event to raise funds for a worthy charity.
