26 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Eight charged following serious assault in Upperchurch

The eight were before Thurles District Count this morning

26 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Eight men co-accused of taking part in an assault in Upperchurch village on June 27 last year, appeared before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath in Thurles District Court today.

All eight defendants are charged with violent disorder contrary to Sec 15 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

The defendants are: Aaron Breen, Freighduff, Cashel (aged 20); Patrick Burke, Roskeen, Drombane (aged 19); Joseph Burke, Roskeen, Drombane ( aged 18) - brother of Patrick Burke; Joseph O'Donoghue, Drombane Cross, Drombane (aged 20); Brian O'Dwyer, Prices Lot, Cashel, (aged 19); Sean Ryan, Beechview, The Commons, Cashel (aged 19); AJ Shanahan, Seskin, Upperchurch (aged 20); Aidan Slattery, Brocka, Ballycahill (aged 20).

Patrick Burke is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Ross Whelan under Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Act 1997.

All eight defendants were remanded on continuing bail, their own bond of €500 each, to appear before Thurles District Court on September 27 next, for service of the Books of Evidence.

Insector James White said the DPP’s direction is that the men be trialled by indictment in the Circuit Court. Inspector White requested that bail conditions be attached. Three of the men are from the Cashel area, and these were directed to stay away from Upperchurch. Five of the men, from the Upperchurch area, were directed to stay out of Cashel.

Furthermore Judge MacGrath ordered that Mr Breen not have any contact with Patrick Burke, Joseph Burke, AJ Shanahan, Joseph O’Donoghue, and Aidan Slattery. This includes no phone calls, emails, or social media messages.

Joseph Burke was directed to not have any contact with Aaron Breen, Brian O’Dwyer, and Sean Ryan. Patrick Burke was ordered to not have contact with Sean Ryan, Brian O’Dwyer, and Aaron Breen. Brian O’Dwyer was told to not contact Patrick Burke, Joseph Burke, James O’Donoghue, AJ Shanahan, and Aidan Slattery.

Sean Ryan is to not contact Patrick Burke, Joseph Burke, James O’Donoghue, AJ Shanahan, and Aidan Slattery. Mr Shanahan is to not contact Brian O’Dwyer, Aaron Breen or Sean Ryan. Aidan Slattery is to not contact Aaron Breen, Brian O’Dwyer, or Sean Ryan. Joseph O’Donoghue is to not contact Aaron Breen, Brian O’Dwyer or Sean Ryan. Mr O’Donoghue, an apprentice electrician, may only enter the Cashel area with his employer or employer’s agent.

