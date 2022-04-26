Search

26 Apr 2022

Campaigner on youth, community, health, and social justice issues to address Tipperary PPN Plenary

Ruairí McKiernan who will speak about community empowerment.

Order of Malta Ambulance upgrade for Thurles branch

Order of Malta Centre Thurles where the event will take place.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary PPN is issuing an invitation to all members to attend the next full member (Plenary) event on Thursday May 5th, 2022, at the Order of Malta premises, Boheravohoon, Thurles, from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, with refreshments and finger food on arrival.

A Plenary is the ultimate decision-making body of the PPN and members are asked to attend and approve the 2022 workplan and to approve any new PPN reps since the last Plenary (which was online) in November 2021.

There is one vote per registered PPN community group.

Refreshments will be provided and there will be ample opportunity to network with other groups, meet PPN reps, including members of the board who meet monthly to oversee the workings of the PPN.

Ruairi McKiernan, Guest Speaker

There is a line-up of guest speakers, including an update on the County Ukraine Community Response Forum and news about the brand new Social Prescribing Project in the county.

You can find out what Social Prescribing is and how the service can really support individuals in their local communities.

The main guest speaker is Ruairí McKiernan who will speak about community empowerment. Ruairí is a charity founder, social activist, author, facilitator and podcaster. Originally from Cootehill, County Cavan and now based in Lahinch, County Clare, he has spent over 20 years in the youth, community and voluntary sector, including 8 years as the founder and CEO of the SpunOut.ie national youth organisation.

He was on the founding team behind the Uplift campaigning movement and has served on numerous boards, including Gaisce and Soar. He has won numerous awards for his work, including a Social Entrepreneurs Ireland award.

He was appointed by President Michael D Higgins to the Council of State and served as a member from 2012-2019. Ruairí hosts the Creative Souls of Clare podcast and the Love and Courage podcast, both of which provide platforms for inspirational voices for change in Irish society.

He is the author of the No.1 bestselling book Hitching for Hope, which recently won a US Best Book Award. He is a passionate advocate for community-led change and mental health promotion and is currently training as a Counsellor and Psychotherapist while working alongside organisations such as Doras in supporting the Ukrainian refugee relief effort and the campaign to end Direct Provision.

The event promises to be an informative evening and to book please register on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tipperary-ppn-plenary-full-member-event-tickets-324117683717 or contact Ruth Smith on 087-4567111/ Sharon Melbourne on 086-0632717.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media