Search

26 Apr 2022

An Garda Síochána to host a community engagement day with 57 locations across Tipperary

An Garda Síochána to host a community engagement day with 57 locations across Tipperary

An Garda Síochána to host a community engagement day with 57 locations across Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

An Garda Síochána is to host a National Community Engagement Day tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27, with 57 locations across Tipperary.

The initiative is supported by IFA and the members of the National Rural Safety Forum.

An Garda Síochána will be present at 29 locations in North Tipperary and 28 in South Tipperary.

These locations include both towns and villages.

Members of communities are invited to come along and speak to An Garda Síochána about issues that matter to them in their area.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman from Roads Policing and Community Engagement welcomed the initiative on the Garda website.

"Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities are essential to our mission of keeping people safe. Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice".
Brian Rushe, IFA Deputy Preside," said Assistant Commissioner Hilman.

This is the first time the event could be held since 2020.

BREAKING: Eight charged following serious assault in Upperchurch

The eight were before Thurles District Count this morning

Nenagh to host Alzheimers Tea Day

Roscrea Golf Club fixtures and competitions

Friday 15 & Saturday 16 April

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media