An Garda Síochána to host a community engagement day with 57 locations across Tipperary

An Garda Síochána is to host a National Community Engagement Day tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27, with 57 locations across Tipperary.

The initiative is supported by IFA and the members of the National Rural Safety Forum.

An Garda Síochána will be present at 29 locations in North Tipperary and 28 in South Tipperary.

These locations include both towns and villages.

Members of communities are invited to come along and speak to An Garda Síochána about issues that matter to them in their area.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman from Roads Policing and Community Engagement welcomed the initiative on the Garda website.

"Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities are essential to our mission of keeping people safe. Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice".

This is the first time the event could be held since 2020.