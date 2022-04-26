New writing project will set out to celebrate Tipperary artisans

Following the success of the Our Sense of Place book project last year, which shared the stories of immigrants, organisers at Clonmel Applefest have teamed up with Cashel Arts Festival to collaborate on a new project which will this time explore and celebrate local artisans.

Artisans of Tipperary will pair local writers with makers from Clonmel and Cashel to tell the stories of members of our communities who use their hands and tools to make and repurpose objects and artefacts.

Artisans approached will range from cobblers, bakers, potters to carpenters, silversmith and stonemasons.

The resulting stories will be brought together in two collections, enhanced with portraits by photographers Denis Vahey from Cashel and John Kelly from Clonmel, each book being launched respectively at the Cashel Arts Festival and Clonmel Applefest in September.

Writers will be invited to attend a masterclass in interviewing and storytelling skills in late May, with well-known journalist and ghost writer, Sue Leonard.

During the month of June, the writers will interview one or two artisans each and Sue will guide them in the process of shaping the stories, providing feedback and one-to-one mentoring sessions for each writer over the months of July and August.

Clonmel Applefest and Cashel Arts Festival are looking for up to 16 writers in the Clonmel and Cashel areas to join their Artisans of Tipperary writers’ project.

Whether you are a budding, aspiring or experienced writer who would welcome the opportunity to be mentored by a professional journalist, we would like to hear from you. For more information and to express your interest in this project, please email tipperaryartisans@gmail

.com .