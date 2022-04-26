Tipperary based pharmaceutical industry makes generous donation to village's community garden

Caption: Pictured at the Community Garden in Comeragh Amenity Area, Rathgormack are from left: David Vaughan of MSD Ireland; Tony Bolger, Chairperson of Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development Ltd (RNWCDL; Kenny Hassett, treasurer of RNWCDL and Brian Killen, Plant Manager of MSD Ireland Ballydine, Kilsheelan
Rathgormack community garden has received a €5,000 funding boost from MSD Ireland to assist its development.
Tony Bolger, Chairperson of Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development Ltd, thanked Brian Killen, manager of MSD Ireland’s Ballydine plant near Kilsheelan, for the company’s support and generosity.
He said the €5,000 donation will allow further development of the community garden with a particular emphasis on biodiversity.
“We hope to develop programmes with local schoolchildren, which will help build an awareness of their environment and to develop their sense of ownership of their local area,” said Mr Bolger.
