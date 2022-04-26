Search

26 Apr 2022

Tipperary woman played big part in Ireland's Junior Hockey World Cup tournament

Cashel's Caoimhe Perdue who put in a ‘Player of the Match’ performance in the 6-1 win over Canada

The Junior Green Army started their first ever Junior World Cup campaign with a match against England. David Passmore’s side had started brilliantly, taking the lead in just the fourth minute through co-captain Cashel’s Caoimhe Perdue but strikes from Millie Giglio and Vikki McCabe in the second half saw the English win the match 2-1. The Irish team’s group was shortened due to Ukraine’s inability to travel and Ireland’s dream of a Junior World Cup quarter-final chance came to an end as a single South African goal saw them defeat Ireland 1-0 in their second match.
Ireland took out their group stage frustrations on Canada in their third match. They were far too strong for Canada, running up 11 penalty corners, 21 shots on goal and 40 circle penetrations.
Five first half goals laid the base with Rachel Kelly, Christina Hamill, Siofra O’Brien, Caoimhe Perdue and Emma Paul scoring before Yasmin Pratt made it 6-0 as Canada scrambled a late consolation.
“The whole game was so enjoyable,” said co-captain and player of the match Caoimhe Perdue. “We came out and played as a team and having a different goalscorer each time shows we link so well together. We need to keep this level of performance.”

Ireland's Caoimhe Perdue in action against South Africa in the recent Junior World Cup.

In their fourth game against Malaysia, Captain Caoimhe Perdue whipped home a brilliant penalty corner strike 46 seconds from time to ensure Ireland would finish in the top 10 at the women’s Junior World Cup. Caoimhe applied all the power for her third goal of the tournament as the Irish team won 2-1.
Ireland finished strong in their last match against Austria with a 4-0 win against Austria to end their first ever Junior World Cup campaign in ninth place with a third successive win in Potchefstroom, running up four second half goals in a superb performance.
Again, Caoimhe Perdue was instrumental bringing in the power and helping with two of the goals.
The Junior Green Army’s World Cup campaign, one which was initially postponed from December and then realigned due to Russia’s exclusion and Ukraine’s eventual withdrawal was an unforgettable experience for the Junior Green Army winning three out of five fixtures in South Africa.

