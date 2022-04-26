Irish Water customers in the Kilenaule area may experience disruptions this Thursday

Irish Water customers in the Kilenaule areamay experience disruptions this Thursday
Irish Water is conducting step testing works in the Kilenaule area on Thursday morning.
The testing may cause disruption to Kilenaule, Dualla and the surrounding areas
The testing will take place between 1am and 5am.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
