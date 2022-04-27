Search

27 Apr 2022

Ambitious plans unveiled that aim to make south Tipperary an elite music fesvital venue

When Next We Meet

Ambitious plans unveiled that aim to make south Tipperary an elite music fesvital venue

Cliona Maher, Kate Twohig, David Anchell and Eoin Hally are behind the visionary plans to make south Tipperary a top music festival venue

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

27 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

An ambitious plan to put south Tipperary among the elite group of music venues in the country was unveiled this week.
The very best of performing artists will take to the stage on an annual basis on an idyllic rural site in a natural amphitheatre capable of hosting 3,000 people in a bid to create a unique and high quality event.


When Next We Meet will be launched with a two-day music festival on the grounds of Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel on July 1 and July 2 this year and from 2023 on, When Next We Meet will be held in a scenic location at Cranna, located between Cahir and Ardfinnan, with two stages, camping facilities and parking utilising a number of fields.
A small working group called Cranna has been established to bring When Next We Meet to reality with the aim of greatly enhancing south Tipperary as a venue for the arts and entertainment.


Local business man David Anchell, founding member of the Camida company based in Clonmel, is one of the driving forces behind the Cranna group. Cliona Maher of the Clonmel Junction Festival is also among its members as is Eamonn O’Donnell, a member of the family that own the site.
“The festival will be a non- profit making ‘soulful’ and ‘for the people’ event.
“It is an attempt for us to share our love for modern contemporary Irish music with others in Tipperary. We’re doing it for the fun of it not for commercial reasons.
“And we truly hope it will be a wholesome and beneficial series of events for participants, audience, committee and landowners,” said David Anchell.
Two festival organisers Kate Twohig and Eoin Hally, have taken on the role of making plans for the launch in July this year of When Next We Meet while at the same time continuing to develop the plans for the 2023 event at its long term home at Cranna.

“It is very exciting for south Tipperary, Clonmel and Cahir. We want to establish When Next We Meet as a very highly thought of music festival with quality acts and a very special and unique atmosphere about it. There is huge potential in this and we believe this festival will put this area on the top musical festival map,” said Kate Twohig.


“Everybody in this area has to travel to Dublin or Cork if they want to see the top bands in concert.
“We want to bring those top bands here to south Tipperary, on our doorstep, we want to make this a venue that the top performers will want to play in,” said Eoin Hally.
The idea for When Next We Meet was formed as a result of the revival in 2021, as part of the Junction Festival, of the We Can Be Heroes concert that was held as part of the Junction in 2013.
“That 2013 event was a formative moment bringing national performers together with local performers. It was revived when Camida sponsored a We Can Be Heroes concert in 2021 and following the success of that the concept of When Next We Meet started to be formed and we are all incredibly excited now to be unveiling the plans for the new festival,” said Kate Twohig.
The line-up for the When Next We Meet launch has been named for both Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2. On both days national performers will share the bill with upcoming local artists.
On Friday, July 1 Soda Blonde, John Francis Flynn and local group The Wood of O will perform. On Saturday, July 2 the line-up will consist of Houseplants (electronic musicians Paul Noonan and Daithi), Elaine May with guest singers and Clonmel band Vale.
“For the launch of When Next We Meet we are delighted with the support shown by Clonmel Junction who are supporting us by allowing us launch during the Junction Festival,” said Kate Twohig.
The launch of When Next We Meet in Raheen House will be able to accommodate approximately 350 people each night and there will be no camping facilities available for that launch event.
Details on how to obtain tickets for the launch of When Next We Meet will be available closer to the date of the launch on July 1 and July 2.

Over 70 kids enjoyed three days of fun and games at Clonmel Og Easter Camp

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media