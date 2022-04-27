Bicycle thieves strike again in Clonmel

Bicycle thieves struck again in Clonmel last weekend stealing two bikes from a home in the town.
A black and white Ridgeback adult mountain bike and orange coloured child’s bicycle were stolen from a house in a housing estate off Clonmel’s Cashel Road overnight on Saturday/Sunday April 23 and 24.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they were investigating the thefts and appealed to anyone with information that may assist them in tracing the bicycles and the criminals who stole them to contact the station at (052) 6177641.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.