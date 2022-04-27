Gardaí investigate social media footage of 'Roscrea landlord'

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating footage purporting to show a landlord from Roscrea verbally abusing tenants in a property in either County Tipperary or Laois.
The footage has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media recently. The footage shows a person harassing tenants "from Eastern Europe with little or no English."
Gardaí say they are aware of the footage and inquiries are underway as to the veracity of the footage.
