Search

27 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Tipperary convicted murderer Patrick Quirke to appeal to the Supreme Court

Supreme Court accepts the appeal on two different grounds

Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke to appeal his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan

Patrick Quirke - his appeal will be accepted by the Supreme Court, it has been revealed today.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary man Patrick Quirke, who was jailed for life for the murder of  'Mr Moonlight' Bobby Ryan, has been given leave to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court, is has been revealed today.

The decision came after Quirke recently appealed a Court of Appeal decision not to overturn his conviction or grant him a new trial.

The Court of Appeal rejected 52 grounds of  Mr Quirke's appeal in  what was a very high-profile case which captured the attention of the country, and which became known as the 'Mr Moonlight' trial. The appeal found  in favour of the trial judge and adjudicated that the correct approach in dealing with admissibility of evidence in the case was followed and taken.

But, another twist in the story now reveals that the Supreme Court has accepted a further appeal on two grounds, which it found to be matters of general public importance, according to the Irish Independent newspaper.

Bobby Ryan - Mr Moonlight - who was murdered by Patrick Quirke. Mr Quirke is now appealing the court decision

The first relates to the extent of any requirement to identify what might be searched for when applying for a search warrant.

The second relates to the discretion vested in the Director of Public Prosecutions as to what witnesses may be called at trial, with particular reference to expert witnesses.

In a determination published today, the Supreme Court said these issues may arise in other criminal trials in the future, and it would be in the public interest to obtain further clarity.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media