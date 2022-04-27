Great fun was had by all as the the Village Market in Holycross returns

Winner Michael Skehan took away the Park 63 voucher a the Village Market
It's great to be back, and what a great turnout last Saturday. Food, craft and entertainment are all top class. Great fun was had by all of the children and stallholders for the Easter Egg Hunt.
A local winner Michael Skehan took away the Park 63 voucher. A great prize of a year's Gym Membership here in Holycross will be up for grabs at the next market.
The Village Market hosting 30 vendors will continue every second Saturday to mid-December from 1pm to 3pm.
Admission is free, and it's a great place for family and friends to enjoy an afternoon.
Join us for a coffee, bakes, cakes, organic meats, crafts, gift options, flowers, entertainment and much more.
Students, musicians, start up's, and new vendors are always welcome, and a space will be allocated as soon as available.
Shop local, support local if you can.
See you all on the April 30.
Enquiries: thevillagemarketholycross@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram.
