Search

27 Apr 2022

Great fun was had by all as the the Village Market in Holycross returns

Great fun was had by all as the the Village Market in Holycross returns

Winner Michael Skehan took away the Park 63 voucher a the Village Market

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It's great to be back, and what a great turnout last Saturday. Food, craft and entertainment are all top class. Great fun was had by all of the children and stallholders for the Easter Egg Hunt.

A local winner Michael Skehan took away the Park 63 voucher. A great prize of a year's Gym Membership here in Holycross will be up for grabs at the next market.

The Village Market hosting 30 vendors will continue every second Saturday to mid-December from 1pm to 3pm.

Admission is free, and it's a great place for family and friends to enjoy an afternoon.

Join us for a coffee, bakes, cakes, organic meats, crafts, gift options, flowers, entertainment and much more.

Students, musicians, start up's, and new vendors are always welcome, and a space will be allocated as soon as available.

Shop local, support local if you can.

See you all on the April 30.

Enquiries: thevillagemarketholycross@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram.

Appeal to Tipperary council to install traffic calming measures outside Clerihan National School

Congratulations to Cashel library on its 20th birthday move

The library held a series of events, attended by Cllr Burgess, Cllr Marie Murphy, and Cllr Michael Fitzgerald

BREAKING: Tipperary convicted murderer Patrick Quirke to appeal to the Supreme Court

Supreme Court accepts the appeal on two different grounds

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media