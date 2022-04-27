Recovering drug addict ran from garda during search

A recovering Templemore drug addict was fined at Thurles District Court for unlawful possession of drugs and for obstructing gardaí during the course of an arrest.



Gardaí used a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search 27 McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, on November 6, 2019, the home address of Michael Doran.



During the course of the search a garda located a quantity of suspected cannabis herb in a wall in a bedroom.



Mr Doran admitted ownership, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.



Separately, on April 25, 2020, Garda PJ O'Brien attended Church Street, Templemore, and two males who were known to him, exited a car.

Garda O'Brien had cause to search the area and Mr Doran “took off running”. There was a strong smell of cannabis from both men, said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Doran was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, and obstruction, in relation to the two incidents.



He has 52 previous convictions, including three relating to drugs matters.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Doran apologises for what occurred.



Mr Doran has had drug addiction and mental health issues, and has “spent time in recovery.”

He is now “20 months clean” and “does look much better,” said Mr Morrissey. “He is looking to put this behind him.”



Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty pleas.



Mr Doran was fined €150, six months to pay, in relation to the drugs offence, and €250 for obstruction, 10 months to pay.