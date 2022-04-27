Amazing group of children and mums show great initiative in cleaning up Tipperary estate

Children from Pearse Park participating in the An Taisce spring clean initiative
The second Spring Clean took place in Tipperary Town on Saturday, April 23 and showed great momentum building around town amongst volunteers and helpers.
Pearse Park looks fantastic with the green area completely covered in daffodils and not a single piece of rubbish in sight.
Once again, the amazing group of children and mums have shown great initiative in cleaning up their estate and the results are fantastic to see.
Another group of official Arravale Rovers GAA boys have cleaned up the Station Road and the area looks unbelievably clean and tidy.
