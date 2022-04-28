Fundraising appeal for TIpperary man left paralysed following accident

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a popular Nenagh man who was seriously injured in a car accident at the start of April.

Well known part-time window cleaner and tree surgeon Willie Gleeson, who sustained life changing injuries in the crash on April 4 underwent emergency surgery in the Mater Hospital for a punctured lung, 11 broken ribs and two breaks in his spine, among other complications.

Willie and his partner Hayley have thanked everyone who stayed with him at the scene, the paramedics, fire brigade, staff in the A&E UHL, and the Mater, who ultimately saved his life.

After surviving the surgery, they were told his spinal injuries were irreversible, and he was paralysed.

Anyone that knows Willie can only guess at the realisation that his whole life was about to change, including his beloved job as a tree surgeon.

Kevin Keogh, who is organising the appeal, said in an update this week that Willie has got himself back to University Hospital Limerick where his little boy Odin, 4, finally got to give daddy the biggest hug.

The progress he is making is still brilliant. He has done so well to even get here already, he said.

While nursing his injuries Willie is trying his best to keep up with his physio and treatments, to be ready when he gets the call for the NRH.

“Willie and Hayley would like to thank each and every single donation, no words can express their gratitude and kindness shown towards them. From the bottom of their heart, thank you,” posted Kevin.

He revealed that Hayley had begun work on the house already for when Willie comes home, and knowing him it will be sooner than the doctors think.

“This would not be possible without all your help,” he said.

So far, €6,940 of the estimated €50,000 required has been raised. It will be used to help with all the necessary house alterations and new transport that Willie will need for many medical trips and for when he comes home. The appeal will also help Hayley and Odin, who also need support.

Willie made national and international headlines when, in July 2015 he and two friends, James Costello and Brian Gleeson set out from Nenagh by jeep to travel to Hong Kong for a friend’s wedding, raising over €4,000 for the Laura Lynn charity in the process.