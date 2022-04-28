Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 28

John Walsh

Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary

John Walsh, Ballynonty, Thurles and formerly Clonmiclan, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. John died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at St. Joseph's University Hospital Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Breda, Billy, Joe, Ger, Margaret, Catherine and Kevin, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford,(Eircode E41 XO38) on Thursday evening from 5 .30pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork, at 3pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Paula Solley (née O'Sullivan)

New Jersey (USA) and formerly Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Passed away suddenly on the 2nd January 2022. She will be sadly missed and forever remembered. Predeceased by her father Vincent. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mark, daughters Erin and Sarah and the Solley family, Australia, her heartbroken mother Bee (Bridget), sisters Marie, Anne and Bernadette, brothers-in-law Kevin, John and John, nieces and nephews and all relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends in Borrisokane, Ireland and USA.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 1st May, at 5 pm In SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Nan Lees (née Gissane)

'St. Judes', Black Road, Newport, Tipperary

Lees (nee Gissane), Nan, 'St. Judes', Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 27th April 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and loving mother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving sons Denny, Jim and P.J. daughters Geraldine, Eileen and Martina, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen, brothers Denis and Sean, sisters in law Kathleen, Phyllis and Nan, brother in law Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Thursday evening 28th April, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving on Friday, 29th April, to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.

BABY DAVID GRACE-DONNELLAN

Ard Cruidin, Nenagh, Tipperary

Passed away, suddenly & peacefully, at home, on 26th April 2022. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Odette and David Snr., his dear sisters Veda & his twin Luna, grandparents Ger & Margaret Grace and Martina Donnellan, great-grandfather Murt, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Baby David Rest With The Angels.

Reposing for close friends and family will take place at his home this Thursday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Friday for Mass of the Angels at 11 o'c. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Ballinree Church Grounds.

Geoffrey Croke

Ballyerk, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary



Geoffrey Croke, (formerly Ballyerk, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary).Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. 27th April 2022. Predeceased by his father James and mother Kitty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Rosemary (Crowley), brother-in-law Tom, niece Sinéad, nephew Cathal, aunts, aunt-in-law, uncle-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Friday evening from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Moyne Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/.

Margaret (Peggy) Hogan (née O'Meara)

Ballydrennan, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary

Margaret (Peggy) Hogan, nee O'Meara, April 27th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, loving mother of Martin, Margaret and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, James (Mul), Daniel, Laura, Billy, Charlie and James, Martin's partner Nagham, Lynn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at her home (E45 PX90), on Friday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Carrig (Ballycommon) (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace